December 28, 2018
December 28, 2018

Breathing spaces

December 28, 2018

In Pakistan, buildings are not user-friendly. This is because we want more space in minimum areas due to which less open space, known as breathing spaces, are left.

While constructing a building, the relevant authorities should consult with architectures and design the building accordingly.

Danish Ahsan

Lahore

