AJK not opposed to GB rights: Farooq Haider

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said people of AJK were not opposed to the rights of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), saying it was part of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to delegations of students from various universities here, he said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would get their due rights.

He pointed out that the unemployment rate in the state of AJK was ten percent more than in other four provinces of Pakistan.

He maintained the government of AJK was trying hard for sustainable development goals and new hydel power projects were being established in the state.