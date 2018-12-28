CJP wants commission to keep check on govt facilities for Thar people

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday ordered for constituting a “monitoring commission” to keep a check on measures of the Sindh government for fair distribution of food and provision of best facilities of health and education to the people of Thar.

A three-member bench, headed by CJ Nisar was hearing a suo muto notice against the deaths of 400 children owing to malnutrition in Thar at Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.

The monitoring commission will consist of representatives of Sindh government, district judge Tharparkar, Dr Sonu Khanagarani and Dr Tipu Sultan. The commission will submit periodic reports to the court about the situation.

When asked, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin conceded that no furniture and washrooms were available for schoolchildren when visited the Thar area.

The CJ further underlined the need for constituting a development authority for Tharparkar.

If the government’s red tape is a hurdle in the way, then submit a comprehensive plan in the court, the CJ told AGS.

Shedding light on dilapidated health facilities in Thar, CJ asked the AGS: “Are you satisfied with the health facilities in the area where neither a surgeon nor a radiologist is available? No MIRs, ventilators or ICUs are set up in hospitals, the CJP remarked.

“The machines are not functioning properly in hospitals. Vacancies are lying vacant and no standard medicines are available there, he added.

Sessions Judge Tharparkar also furnished a report and claimed that food to pregnant women was not being supplied in a transparent manner. Only the influential people get free food, he added.

The CJ expressed displeasure over irregularities in supply of food. “I know at what price ‘Rashan’ (food) is being provided to pregnant women, adding there is no proper distribution system and people had complained him in Mithi district. Advocate Faisal Siddiqui a court-appointed amicus curie (friend of the court) assisted the bench that there are four finding-reports of different commissions including two reports of a commission constituted by the Sindh government which revealed that the required steps were not taken to a large extent.

The government’s commission also suggested a monitoring and supervising system to ensure fair distribution of food as well as provision of best health facilities.

The CJP remarked the matter should be put before cabinet to form a development authority. Advocate Faisal also sought strict action against the doctors who are paid by the government but were not serving in hospitals. He highlighted that doctors, instead of providing medical treatment in hospitals, used to convince patients to visit their private clinics.

The AGS said hospitals faced shortage of 150 doctors and they are not willing to work there despite offers of lucrative salaries and incentives. He pointed out that Sindh government had approved free supply of food to pregnant women and provision of wheat at low price.

He, however, admitted irregularities in the system and said thugs are around. People sell free food instead of using it.

During the hearing, CJ Nisar asked about the laboratory report of the water which samples were taken from Thar. Faisal Siddiqui presented the report and said the report is satisfactory and water is drinkable. To it, CJ took a sigh of relief and remarked that at least people of Thar would drink clean water.

Justice Ahsan, on a lighter note, asked AGS Talibuddin that where the hospital of Mithi was vanished after their visit. What about the rented patients who were brought after making payment of Rs100 each. AGS Talibuddin told the bench that the hospital was set up for few days and it was removed after stipulated time period.

The court directed the commission to furnish report every month. The court would look into every three months and issue necessary instructions.