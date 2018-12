Rafum Junior Tennis in progress

LAHORE: The Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 reached the quarterfinals stage as pre-quarterfinal matches were decided in different categories here at the PLTA tennis courts on Thursday.

In U-16 pre-quarterfinals: Rayan Jawad defeated Shaeel Tahir 6-4, 6-1, Hamza Jawad outlasted Tauheed Basit 6-2, 6-0, Faizan Fayyaz routed Bilal Khan 6-2, 6-2, Hamid Yaqoob beat Haider Ali Rizwan 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 and Zain Chaudhry defeated Inam Arif 7-5, 7-5.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals: Ahmad Nail beat Ahtesham Humayun 4-1, 5-3, Hamza Jawad beat Hamid Yaqoob 5-3, 2-4, 4-1, Ihtesham Arif outpaced Saeed Suleman 4-1, 4-0 and Bilal Asim thrashed Ghazi Ahmad 4-0, 4-0.

In I-12 event Bilal Asim outclassed Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-0, Asad beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 8-7, Ahmad Nael overpowered Asfandyar 8-2 and Ahtesham Humayun routed M Hamza Asim 8-3.

In U-10 pre-quarters Hamza Ali Rizwan thrashed Meerab Arif 8-0, Asfandyar overwhelmed Waris Shah Abbas 8-0, Ismail Aftab beat Zeerak Mustafa 8-1, Labika Durab downed Amna Ali Qayyum 8-4, M Haziq Asim toppled Harris Bajwa 8-1, Sarim Rasul routed Afaf Suleman 8-2 and Nabeel Ali Qayum trounced Alina Suleiman 8-0.