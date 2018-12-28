Distinction

Rawalpindi : Rehan Ahmad, a student of first year at KRL Model College for Boys, Kahuta, won a bronze medal in 15th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2018 held in Gaborone, Botswana, says a press release.

Rehan participated in the Olympiad with the collaboration of Pakistan Science Foundation, and won the medal in individual competition among 310 students from 50 countries.

His distinction is a matter of pride for the nation, KRL and KRL Model College. The KRL administration Chairman KRL, Tahir Ikram, Director Education Dr. Asim Fasih Khan and Principal Prof. Wali Astan appreciated his achievement. The exceptional performance of our bonafide student is the outcome of faculty and parent’s determination and hard work, which made him pride for all of us.