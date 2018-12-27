close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
Possible VIP prisoners’ arrival Adiala Jail’s B class rooms got vacated

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

KARACHI: Adiala Jail officials have got vacated rooms of B class from the prisoners due to possible arrival of VIP prisoners.

According to the reliable sources, the prisoners, who were formally given B class rooms, were sent to barracks on 15-minute notice. The sources said that the jail officials have taken this step due to possible arrival of VIP prisoners within a few weeks and would be kept in these rooms of B class. Therefore, all rooms of B class were got vacated, the sources added.

They said that there are 12 rooms of B class and out of them nine were got vacated. They said that the sons of Anwar Majeed of Omni Group, former president of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai and former additional Sessions judge Raja Khurram convicted in Tayyaba torture case were kept in other three rooms separately.

