PTI govt haunting political rivals in name of accountability: PPP leader

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan on Wednesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not be able to implicate party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in fake corruption cases. Talking to reporters, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was behind the registration of fake cases against its political opponents. Rahimdad Khan said the performance of the PTI government in the 100 days was very poor as it hiked gas and electricity tariffs and prices of petroleum products. He added that the PTI government was using the process of accountability to victimise its opponents, including PPP leaders. He said his party would face all challenges bravely. The PPP leader added the action against media and rolling back the 18th Amendment and introduction of the presidential form of government were conspiracies of PTI government against democracy.