‘PTI govt committed to eliminating corruption’

Our correspondent

FAISALABAD: Dedication of Prime Minister Imran Khan to root out corruption and social evils from the country has been widely acclaimed by the masses, said Mian Farrukh Habib, additional secretary general PTI and parliamentary secretary for railways. He was talking to the media men here Wednesday. He said that determination and dedication of the premier would help sensitise the society against corruption.

Habib said that the corrupt bigwigs, who amassed huge national wealth by using unfair means and abusing their powers, would be dealt with iron hands and exemplary punishment should be awarded to this mafia. He stressed for further strengthening of the system for the success of the accountability process with no relaxation or concession to the corrupt people.

“Corruption is the largest issue of the country after terrorism and the PTI government is determined to root it out at all cost.” He urged the citizens of the country to lend a helping hand to the prime minister in converting Pakistan into welfare and wealthy state.

FCCI demands govt to fully enforce Marriage Functions Act: Luxurious spending on weddings in Faisalabad has become a routine and a sheer violation of the Punjab Marriage Functions (Prohibition of Ostentatious Display and Wasteful Expenses) Act.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that administration’s slackness on the implementation of this law was understandable as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was seriously promoting austerity in the country.

He said the late-night functions were a waste of decorative lights while the incidents of dacoities had also increased manifold. He said that hotels and marriage halls were found involved in the violation of one dish, use of fireworks and aerial firing without any fear of law.

Commenting on the social aspects of austerity, he said that the marriage functions were arranged with full pomp and show which promote a sense of deprivation among the deprived sections of the society. “National harmony is very important and we must discourage such steps which may promote gap between the haves and have-nots.

The ultimate objective of the Punjab Marriage Functions Act is to facilitate middle and lower middle class to solemnise the marriages of their children without any unnecessary expenditures and festivity. The ban on continuing the marriage functions after 10pm is also a positive step but implementation on it has been discontinued due to unknown reasons,” he added.