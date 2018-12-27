No case pending with AJK apex court: CJ

MULTAN: The Chief Justice of Azad and Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court, Ibrahim Zia Wednesday said that no old case was pending with the AJK supreme court because of the judges’ hard work and the better state of justice in the AJK courts.

Addressing the members of Multan High Court Bar Association here on Wednesday, he said, “Kashmir is the nerve of Pakistan. The rights of Kashmiris should be protected at all levels because the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Kashmir.” “The citizens are largely disturbed by India’s water aggression which diverted the river waters of Pakistan to hamper the Neelum-Jhelum project. Kashmiris are a brave nation and they have a resolve to solve their problems on their own,” he added. The AJK CJ stressed promoting unity, commitment and discipline. He said the lawyers were equally respectable as the CJ. The lawyers’ movement is one of the successful movements of the world. He hoped soon that moment will soon arrive in the AJK when the people would celebrate ceremonies in Srinagar.

AJK SC senior judge Justice Raja Saeed Akram said that Kashmiris had relations of life and death with Pakistan. Each Kashmiri is first Pakistani than a Kashmiri. India could not remove the pro-Pakistani sentiments from the hearts of Kashmiris despite unbearable atrocities. Akram said that the bars should raise voice for the liberation of Kashmir. There is no single family in Kashmir, which sacrificed its member for the liberation of Kashmir from the illegal Indian occupation. The freedom movement is very close to its logical end and soon Pakistani Kashmiris would celebrate the Kashmir’s independence day.

Leaders like Benazir born in centuries: PLF: Civil society activists, lawyers and political workers Wednesday paid rich tribute to former premier Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for sacrificing her life for the people’s rights and protecting the democracy.

They reiterated their pledge to carry forward the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. A ceremony was held in connection with her 11th death anniversary at the Multan District Bar, organised by south Punjab People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) on Wednesday. The lawyers chanted slogans against biased trial of Zardari. They said Benazir Bhutto was a great and visionary political leader. She achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts and bold style of politics.

PPP senior leader Habibullah Shakir said that history would remember the sacrifices of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Bhutto family is the only one in South Asia whose all members faced the unnatural deaths except Begum Nusrat Bhutto. Criticising the JIT investigation report on fake accounts against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, they said that the PPP workers believe in struggle and fighting against injustice. The revolutionary spirit among the PPP workers is still alive and they will give a tough time to the current regime, they added.

South Punjab PLF president Sheikh Ghiasul Haq said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto brought social and economic stability in the country during her tenures. He paid rich tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her services for the poor and downtrodden people of Pakistan, and for the restoration of democracy. She devoted her life to eliminate atrocious dictatorship from the country. “We are proud to be the followers of Zulfikar and Benazir Bhutto as they have taught us the difference between the democracy and autocracy,” he added.

Senior PLF stalwart Malik Tariq Saeed said that the nation remembers the services of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for making Pakistan a modern and progressive state, and a commitment to fight armed religious fanatics. PLF office-bearer Manzoor Qadir Qadri said that the PPP was the only political party that worked for the poor. “Leaders like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto are born in centuries. She was a symbol of unity of the federation and her assassination was a great loss to Pakistan.” The south Punjab PLF also organised a candlelight vigil at the end of the ceremony. PPP workers across south Punjab held Quran Khawanis and prayed for the departed soul.