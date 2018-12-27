26 injured as bus overturns in Sialkot

SIALKOT: As many as 26 passengers, including women and children, were injured seriously when a bus overturned in Pasrur city on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident took place on main Daska-Pasrur Road where a bus overturned due to over speeding. As a result, 26 passengers sustained injuries who were shifted to a local hospital where the condition of five was stated to be critical. Police are investigating.

Five dacoits held: Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five dacoits from various parts of the district and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Sadr police arrested three robbers identified as Humza, Khadim and Shaukat from Sultanpura. Satra police raided at Siranwali village and arrested two dacoits identified as Sultan and Abbas, whereas their accompliceNauman managed to flee. Police recovered five pistols and bullets from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Seminar: The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an awareness seminar on Cyber Committee here on Wednesday. During the seminar, the experts asked the Sialkot exporters to upgrade their cyber security system, besides adopting the advanced IT skills to avert any further cyber crimes in future.