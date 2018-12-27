LHC CJ for bar, bench harmony for speedy justice

JHANG: Ideal coordination between the bar and the bench is essential to ensure speedy justice to the litigants by quick disposal of cases. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of multi-purpose hall constructed inside the district courts’ premises here on Wednesday, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice M Anwarul Haq said, “Law is the most respectable profession and provision of justice is only possible through the hard work of lawyers and judges.” Supremacy of law is a key to keep the society in the right direction and success of all segments of life. Steps are being taken to get the courts’ record computerised, fulfill the urgent needs of the judges and establish an IT lab besides the welfare of the lawyers at the district level. District and Sessions Judge M Azam Suroya briefed the chief justice about the steps beings taken for provision of justice to the public in the district. He also highlighted the performance of district civil and sessions courts. District Bar Association president Sarfraz Kharal thanked the chief justice for his visit to Jhang. Earlier, the LHC CJ inaugurated the newly-constructed multi-purpose “Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq Hall” building equipped with the latest equipment of training and other sessions. District administration and the police authorities were also present on the occasion.