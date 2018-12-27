India releases two Pakistanis

LAHORE: Two Pakistani nationals, Abdullah Shah and Muhammad Imran Warsi, were released by Indian authorities on Wednesday through Wagah border near here.

According to the Rangers sources, Indian Authorities handed over both Pakistani citizens to the Pakistan Rangers. It is pertinent to mention here that Abdullah of Mangora was detained by the Indian authorities from Attari in 2017 while Warsi of Karachi spent 10 years in Bhopal Jail on charges of “forgery and spying” after coming to India in 2004. Warsi had gone to India to meet his Kolkata-based relatives and was arrested by the Indian police.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities had released Hamid Nehal Ansari, an Indian citizen, on December 15. He was detained and jailed in Pakistan on the charges of border crossing into Pakistan from Afghanistan in 2012 and was convicted for spying and forging documents.