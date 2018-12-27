No case pending with AJK apex court: CJ

MULTAN: The Chief Justice of Azad and Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court, Ibrahim Zia Wednesday said that no old case was pending with the AJK supreme court because of the judges’ hard work and the better state of justice in the AJK courts.

Addressing the members of Multan High Court Bar Association here on Wednesday, he said, “Kashmir is the nerve of Pakistan. The rights of Kashmiris should be protected at all levels because the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Kashmir.” “The citizens are largely disturbed by India’s water aggression which diverted the river waters of Pakistan to hamper the Neelum-Jhelum project. Kashmiris are a brave nation and they have a resolve to solve their problems on their own,” he added. The AJK CJ stressed promoting unity, commitment and discipline. He said the lawyers were equally respectable as the CJ.

The lawyers’ movement is one of the successful movements of the world. He hoped soon that moment will soon arrive in the AJK when the people would celebrate ceremonies in Srinagar. AJK SC senior judge Justice Raja Saeed Akram said that Kashmiris had relations of life and death with Pakistan. Each Kashmiri is first Pakistani than a Kashmiri.