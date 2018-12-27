Court bails Khokhar in land grabbing case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday granted bail to PMLN MNA Afzal Khokhar, an accused of occupying land of an overseas Pakistani.

The court granted bail to Khokhar on submission of surety bonds of Rs 100,000. The Nawab Town police produced the accused before the court.

The counsel of the accused implored the court to grant bail to his client, arguing that Section 448 of the PPC was a bailable offence. The judge accepting the plea granted bail to the accused.

According to an FIR registered against Afzal Khokhar on the complaint of Ali Zafar, who is presently living in London, he had purchased 1.5 Kanals 20 years back.

Later, the MNA occupied his land when he was out of the country and constructed Khokhar Palace on it. He said he came to know about the court proceedings against the Khokhar brothers and filed an application with the police. The police had arrested Khokhar from the premises of the Lahore High Court.