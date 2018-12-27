PCB to set up women cricket academy in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and Education department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a women cricket academy in Multan. The MoU was signed by Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudassir Riaz Malik and PCB officials on Wednesday. The education department will hand over the Kanday Wala Ground for the women academy. PCB Officials said that this academy would help to promote healthy sports activities among girls.
