Thu Dec 27, 2018
PCB to set up women cricket academy in Multan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and Education department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a women cricket academy in Multan. The MoU was signed by Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudassir Riaz Malik and PCB officials on Wednesday. The education department will hand over the Kanday Wala Ground for the women academy. PCB Officials said that this academy would help to promote healthy sports activities among girls.

