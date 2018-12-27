FPCCI lauds BA’s return to Pakistan

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday said resumption of British Airways operations for Pakistan is a breakthrough which will improve the country’s image.

FPCCI Vice President Karim Aziz Malik, in a statement, said the positive decision of the meant that the international community was recognising Pakistan’s potential as a new and good investment destination.

The VP said the credit of British Airways’ return to Pakistan goes to Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, special assistant to prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and HRD. “The move will help send a positive signal reflecting that the country’s environment is conducive for the foreign companies and it is safe as well as highly profitable for the foreign investors,” he said, noting that the development would open new opportunities of connectivity for Pakistan.

Malik also lauded the steps taken by Bukhari to boost remittances, which were the lifeline for the national economy, as overseas Pakistanis were sending over $20 billion through the proper channel.