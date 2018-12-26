Nadra thrash NUST in friendly match

ISLAMABAD: Nadra overwhelmed NUST by 196 runs in a friendly cricket match played here at NUST Ground.

Skipper Mohammad Yusuf’s decision to bat first worked wonders as Nadra amassed 410 runs in 35 overs.

Middle-order batsman Amir Jamal smashed 201 runs. Shahid Illyas scored 59 while Farmanullah hit up 43 with Faik Ali adding 36 quick runs during the death overs. Chasing a winning target 411, NUST struggled all the way and got all out for 215. NUST’s Bilal and Irfan scored 35 each. Rashid hit 21.

Nadra’s leg spinner Hamza Ali Butt ripped through NUST top-order to claim 3 wickets in 4 overs. Jamil Awan, medium-fast bowler sent three tail-enders to the pavilion in 5 overs.