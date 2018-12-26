JUI-F blasts govt over failure to deliver

PESHAWAR: Criticising the government for its failure to deliver on its promises, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday announced to continue a series of ‘million’ marches in the country to record protest against the rulers.

Speaking at a press conference, JUI-F senior vice-president Mufti Kifayatullah said the next protest gathering would be held at Dera Ismail Khan on January 27. He was flanked by JUI-F spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan and district media secretary Hussain Ahmad.

Mufti Kifayatullah, who is a former lawmaker from Mansehra, said the decision about staging ‘million’ marches was taken during the provincial executive meeting chaired by JUI-F provincial president Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan.

He expressed his optimism that more than a million people from the southern districts of the province would participate in the protest gathering in Dera Ismail Khan. “It which would be a referendum against the government,” he claimed. The JUI-F leader maintained that the government came into power through a fake mandate and it failed to deliver on its pledges.

Mufti Kifayatullah said the government played to the tune of its foreign masters by releasing the convicted blasphemer Aasia Bibi. He said that Maulana Samiul Haq was martyred and Kartarpur corridor was opened to facilitate a particular community in the name of Sikhs. He said all these developments showed that the government was following a specific agenda. “This government is a threat to the stability of the country,” he alleged.

Mufti Kifayatullah also condemned the attacks on the freedom of the press, arguing that nobody was allowed to speak the truth in the media. He claimed that anyone speaking about the factual situation was sacked by the media houses. He said the current era was the darkest for press freedom in Pakistan’s history. He said the government had no vision and its flawed policies had damaged the country’s economy.