Wife of detained China rights lawyer blocked from his trial

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have placed the wife of a detained Chinese human rights lawyer under de facto house arrest to stop her from attending his trial, she said Tuesday. Li Wenzu, who last week shaved her head in protest at her husband’s indefinite detention, said there were "more than 20" security personnel outside her Beijing apartment by early afternoon. One of them explicitly told her not to visit Tianjin, the city where her husband stands trial on Wednesday, she wrote on social messaging app WeChat. "I wish I could grow a pair of wings, free and unconstrained, and fly freely, fly to Tianjin", Li said. Local police in Beijing did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.