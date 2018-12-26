close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 26, 2018

Wife of detained China rights lawyer blocked from his trial

World

AFP
December 26, 2018

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have placed the wife of a detained Chinese human rights lawyer under de facto house arrest to stop her from attending his trial, she said Tuesday. Li Wenzu, who last week shaved her head in protest at her husband’s indefinite detention, said there were "more than 20" security personnel outside her Beijing apartment by early afternoon. One of them explicitly told her not to visit Tianjin, the city where her husband stands trial on Wednesday, she wrote on social messaging app WeChat. "I wish I could grow a pair of wings, free and unconstrained, and fly freely, fly to Tianjin", Li said. Local police in Beijing did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World