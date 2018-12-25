Friends of Golf crown for Hassan

LAHORE: Hassan Hamid with his 18-hole score of net 72 fetched him the trophy of the Friends of Golf Challenge title in the handicap category 0-15.

His nearest challenger was Dr Nasrullah ended as runner-up position, losing to Hassan by one stroke.Third position holder in this handicap category was Ali Hassan and his score was net 74.

The December Friends of Golf Challenge match was held at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Monday with four clubs net stroke play restriction.Restriction of playing with four golf clubs, no doubt, added a lot of thrill to this golf competition of test and trial and even established players had to strategise and plan their shot-making so as to come up with decent scores.

After a keenly-contested challenge match only the skilled ones could succeed in seeking honours and emerging as winners while the less accomplished ones found the challenge too demanding and had to be satisfied with the experience of playing under this format.

The most consistent one turned out to be Hassan Hamid who designed his shot-making in a way that the score he achieved was impressive and champion-like including some stunning chips from around the greens.

This golf event produced competition in the handicap category 16 to 24 also. Dominant ones in this handicap category turned out to be Rana Ikram, winner of first net position and SM Shakeel, runner-up. Third position went to Mansoor Zaigham.

Nearest to the pin prize was secured by Faisal Sayid and the longest drive was hit by Tariq Habib Malik. At the conclusion of the tournament the prizes were awarded to the performers by Lt Gen (r) M. Tariq and Imran Mairaj.