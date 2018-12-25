NHA develops mobile app for commuters

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) has taken another step to serve its commuters by developing its Mobile App enabling travelers to get information regarding fog, weather and traffic conditions on way to their destination, says a press release.

Earlier, NHA provided access to information through its mobile App about its projects, toll rates and location of toll plazas. Recently, NHA has provided information regarding fog, weather and traffic congestion. NHA-IS Android application may be downloaded and installed on Android and apple devices by searching NHA-IS through Google Play Store and Apple APP Store. The travelers are requested to use this Mobile App to get information about fog and traffic congestion during journey on NHA networks.