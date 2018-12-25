close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Strict security for Christmas

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Rawalpindi: Under strict security cover, Christian community will celebrate Christmas here today (Tuesday).

Strict security cover has been maintained for all churches and vigilance will be on a high alert during Christmas celebrations in this regard. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jhangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen have visited several churches in city and cantonment board localities to check security arrangements.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen said that over 4,000 police officials have been deployed in the city and cantonment board areas to avoid any untoward incident during Christmas celebrations. We are strictly monitoring all churches to avoid any bad incident during Christmas, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad