Strict security for Christmas

Rawalpindi: Under strict security cover, Christian community will celebrate Christmas here today (Tuesday).

Strict security cover has been maintained for all churches and vigilance will be on a high alert during Christmas celebrations in this regard. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jhangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen have visited several churches in city and cantonment board localities to check security arrangements.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen said that over 4,000 police officials have been deployed in the city and cantonment board areas to avoid any untoward incident during Christmas celebrations. We are strictly monitoring all churches to avoid any bad incident during Christmas, he said.