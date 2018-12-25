Traffic plan for Christmas, Quaid’s Day

Rawalpindi : The City Traffic Police on Monday prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary today (Tuesday).

In this connection a meeting was held chaired by Chief Traffic Officer, Mohammad Bin Ashraf and participated by SPs, DSPs, circle heads, inspectors and traffic wardens. During the meeting, Mohammad Bin Ashraf formed a special team which would be deputed and perform duties in different parts of Rawalpindi city and Cantonments during the celebrations of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam birthday.

According to the plan prepared, the traffic team would be headed by one superintendent, 7 deputy superintendents, circle heads, 11 inspectors, 62 traffic warden officers and 20 assistants who would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites during Christmas day. The motorists and motor bike riders would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches. As per plan, parking sites have been established 200 yards away from all churches.