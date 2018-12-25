No more paid leave for polio staff during campaign days

Islamabad: The staff of the Polio Eradication Programme will henceforth not be allowed to proceed on leave with pay during the preparation and campaign week, as well as during the post-campaign catch-up days.

A decision to this effect has been taken by the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Ata. “They can remain absent or proceed on leave during these 18 days, but the amount will be deducted from their salaries,” he has warned on twitter.

Meanwhile, during a review of the December nationwide polio vaccination campaign, Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani has advised the country team to go all-out for interrupting poliovirus during the current low transmission season. “With the virus confined to small pockets of persistent transmission within core reservoirs, Pakistan has a historic opportunity in hand to ensure a olio -free future for generations,” he said.

Earlier on, Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre shared statistics of the December campaign conducted using a workforce of 260,000 frontline workers. Of the 37.73 million under five children targeted in the campaign, almost 90% were covered during campaign days, while 92% of the children missed in campaign days have so far been vaccinated during the catch-up. The programme however, still has around 400,000 children recorded as unvaccinated and an extended catch-up is being conducted during the current week to vaccinate them as well.

“The presence of the virus in the sewerage water of urban settings indicates that our job is not yet done. We are working hard to fully plug the immunity gaps by addressing the remaining challenges in core reservoirs”, Dr. Safdar said. Sharing highlights of the Peshawar and Gadap Town Karachi Action Plan currently being implemented in coordination with the provincial and district governments. Dr. Safdar said, “Over 95% parents remain supportive; however, full community ownership will determine our success during the next few months.