Christmas event to promote harmony

Islamabad: “On this day of Christmas when the Christians all over the world will be celebrating the joyous occasion, the small Christian community in Pakistan will also be joining in those celebrations with full religious zeal and fervor,” the Chairman of the Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL), Sajid Ishaq said.

“While we will be celebrating this holy occasion, we should also spread out the message of peace and harmony and promote religious tolerance by sharing our happiness and celebrations with all the Pakistanis without any discrimination,” the PIL Chairman said.

He said that today the Christian community is celebrating the holy occasion of Christmas without any fear or apprehensions and that has been made possible by the relentless efforts by the Pakistan Army, which has laid down unprecedented sacrifices to fight terrorism and restore peace in the country.

“The Government of Pakistan and the our judiciary has stood up against religious discrimination, intolerance and hate mongering, the steps which have restored the confidence of Christian community in the rule of law and now the Christian community feel far more comfortable and confident as Pakistanis,” Sajid Ishaq said.

“Today we have the opportunity to promote religious tolerance, spread out message of love, peace and harmony and share our happiness with people around us without any discrimination and fear,” the PIL Chairman said.