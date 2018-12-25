Cameroon rebels issue ‘virtual revolutionary currency’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YAONDA: Anglophone separatists in Cameroon on Monday announced they had launched a virtual currency, the AmbaCoin, to help fund their campaign for independence and provide humanitarian aid.
The bitcoin-like currency, based on the blockchain software principle, is named after the "Republic of Ambazonia," a self-declared independent state in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest Regions.
"The People of Ambazonia has created AmbaCoin, a tradeable digital token that can be used as a currency, a representation of an asset, a virtual share, a proof of patriotic citizenship," according to the currency’s website.
"All sales of the AmbaCoin will be directed to fund the Ambazonian Cause, to assist Refugees & Internally Displaced Persons, to rebuild homes destroyed by occupying military forces, and to defend communities from the repressive regime of La Republique Du Cameroun." According to a clock on the currency’s website, the AmbaCoin became operational on Friday.
It said there had been more than 28,000 pre-orders for the currency, a figure that could not be verified independently. Buying one "amba" for the "Ambazonian Crypto Bond" costs 25 US cents. In October 2017, radical anglophone leaders declared a "Republic of Ambazonia" in two regions that were incorporated into predominantly French-speaking Cameroon in 1961.
YAONDA: Anglophone separatists in Cameroon on Monday announced they had launched a virtual currency, the AmbaCoin, to help fund their campaign for independence and provide humanitarian aid.
The bitcoin-like currency, based on the blockchain software principle, is named after the "Republic of Ambazonia," a self-declared independent state in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest Regions.
"The People of Ambazonia has created AmbaCoin, a tradeable digital token that can be used as a currency, a representation of an asset, a virtual share, a proof of patriotic citizenship," according to the currency’s website.
"All sales of the AmbaCoin will be directed to fund the Ambazonian Cause, to assist Refugees & Internally Displaced Persons, to rebuild homes destroyed by occupying military forces, and to defend communities from the repressive regime of La Republique Du Cameroun." According to a clock on the currency’s website, the AmbaCoin became operational on Friday.
It said there had been more than 28,000 pre-orders for the currency, a figure that could not be verified independently. Buying one "amba" for the "Ambazonian Crypto Bond" costs 25 US cents. In October 2017, radical anglophone leaders declared a "Republic of Ambazonia" in two regions that were incorporated into predominantly French-speaking Cameroon in 1961.