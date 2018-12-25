Biggest musical event with Junoon, Sooper and Geo today

KARACHI: All is set, stage prepared, all tickets sold out, music lovers enthusiasm on peak, the much awaited reunion of Junoon – that comprises Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmed and Brian O’Connell – is all set to take place on December 25 at Moin Khan Cricket Academy formerly, the DHA Sports Club.

The trio will reunite on-stage after 13 good years for ‘Sooper Hai Pakistan Ka Junoon’ concert to give Karachi a night to remember. Event for all Pakistanis to experience Junoon setting the stage on fire with their soulful music and breathtaking performance.

The impact Junoon has had on South Asian music as well as over more than two generations cannot be denied.

The passion that changed the entire phenomenon of the Pakistani music, jolted the music industry and fired the Pakistani youth with pop music, was the “Junoon Band,” which is returning to drive the youth to ecstasy and exuberance.

The Junoon Band has reunited after splitting 13 years ago to perform at the “The Reunion Concert.” They would perform together on December 25, 2018 at the concert organised by EBM and Geo TV network.

The concert, the likes of which may never have been seen in the country would be one of the biggest ever staged. If the music lovers want to jointhe country’s music revolution and rekindle the past then they must join the concert on Dec 25th.

Already the tickets for all categories have been sold out. The vocalists said it is great to be together again and the reunion would be celebrated at the birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam. They have asked the people to come in large number to support and rejoice them. The concert is expected to be the biggest musical event in Pakistan’s history.

Geo Television Network is the exclusive presenting partner on this initiative by Sooper to bring the nation together as one with Jazba and Junoon to put Pakistan forward. History will repeat itself as the band Junoon gets ready to rock our world on the 25th of December.

Before Junoon takes the stage, there will be a series of opening acts such as Khumariyaan, Sounds of Kolachi, Tamasha and Lyari underground - that make up an interesting line-up and showcase the diversity present in Pakistani music.

The 500 musicians coming together to pay tribute to Junoon and help revive the spirit of Pakistan through their music and the concert is expected to be the biggest musical event in Pakistan’s history. People around the world have shown immense love for Junoon and have been waiting desperately to experience them perform live again.

Well the wait is over! Junoon back for the biggest and most awaited concert of 2018!. It’s not just the fans who can’t wait for the performance; the band members are equally keen to make their return. “Unity, faith and discipline, that’s the message we want to give [to our fans],” lead guitarist Salman Ahmad told Geo News. “When people work together to achieve something, then you can see the passion, dedication in their work. Junoon and Geo are going to be a super show!” he added.

Bassist Brian O'Connell said the band is practicing hard to put on a fantastic show. “We want to give the fans a really good show, and that’s exactly what we are practicing for. I’ve missed the fans,” the New York-based musician said.

EBM’s director Shah Zain Munir said the purpose of the theme “Sooper Hey Pakistan Ka Junoon” was to spark Pakistanism.