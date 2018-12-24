close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Sh Rashid to visit Multan on 26th

National

APP
December 24, 2018

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would arrive here on a two-day visit on December 26. The Divisional Suprintendent (DS) Office sources said that a meeting with local leadership of PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf and industrialists would also scheduled onDecember 26 at Industrial Estate to strengthen the relationship of government with business community. He said that the railways minister would visit Multan railway station on December 27 and would also held a press conference at DS office.

