PML-N, PTI activists express their support on twitter

LAHORE: Ahead of accountability court’s verdict in Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references on Monday (today), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supporters took to the social media and launched hashtag: “We stand with Nawaz Sharif” on Twitter, which went viral within few hours.
Over 32,000 tweets were noted with hashtag #WeStandWithNawazSharif on Twitter till filing of this report with majority of the PML-N supporters expressing their love and respect for their leader.
On the other hand, another hashtag, which attracted thousands of Twitteratis was #ThugsOfPakistan. Some 25,000 tweets were noted for this hashtag till filing of the report.
