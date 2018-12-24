close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

PML-N, PTI activists express their support on twitter

National

December 24, 2018

LAHORE: Ahead of accountability court’s verdict in Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references on Monday (today), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supporters took to the social media and launched hashtag: “We stand with Nawaz Sharif” on Twitter, which went viral within few hours.

Over 32,000 tweets were noted with hashtag #WeStandWithNawazSharif on Twitter till filing of this report with majority of the PML-N supporters expressing their love and respect for their leader.

On the other hand, another hashtag, which attracted thousands of Twitteratis was #ThugsOfPakistan. Some 25,000 tweets were noted for this hashtag till filing of the report.

