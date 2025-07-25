Elon Musk's Starlink global outage disrupts internet worldwide

Elon Musk Starlink first global outage disrupts internet worldwide

Starlink faced a major setback as hours of disrupted service left tens of thousands of users without internet worldwide.

The global outage occurred at 3 p.m. EDT on July 24, for over two hours, primarily in the United States and Europe, making it the longest blackout in the history of Starlink.

Starlink serves 6 million people in 140 countries

Downdetector, an online platform that provides updates about various online services and websites, received more than 61,000 reports from all over the world.

“Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience,” Starlink posted on X.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, also issued an apology: “Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The service was resumed after 2.5 hours. Mr. Michael Nicolls, the Vice President for Starlink Engineering at SpaceX, attributed the internet disruption to the internal software system failure.

According to Al Jazeera, SpaceX has launched more than 8000 Starlink satellites since 2020. The internet service serves 6 million people in 140 countries.

Has the Starlink outage been fixed?

Yes, Starlink restored its service after 2.5 hours. Michael Nicolls, Starlink VP of Engineering at SpaceX, said the service is “mostly recovered from the network outage.”