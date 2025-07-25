Meghan Markle bold move saves King Charles as new crisis looms

Meghan Markle has seemingly given relief to King Charles with her major decision, which is concerning for the royal family.

There are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's five-year Netflix deal will not be renewed after its expiry in September.

Several royal experts pointed out the severe consequences of the streaming giant's deal collapse, as the Sussexes have a luxurious lifestyle to maintain.

Recently, Richard Fitzwilliams warned the royals to prepare for another bombshell memoir, which could once again portray the Firm in a negative light.

During an interview with Express, the royal commentator said, "What would sell is another memoir. Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family."

He added, "The royals will be concerned that the Sussexes could publish another memoir and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life."

However, Meghan revealed in her friend Jamie Kern Lima's podcast that she has no urgent plans to pen down her life journey.

In April, the former Suits actress said, "I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there."

It has been said that Meghan Markle's bold statement was a positive sign and must have been received well by the monarch.