Prince Edward to stroll through London gardens after tall ship tribute.

Prince Edward is set to board the majestic Dutch tall ship Oosterschelde today at Port Pendennis Marina to congratulate its international crew on completing the landmark DARWIN200 Global Voyage.

This ambitious two-year conservation mission, launched in August 2023, traced Charles Darwin’s historic route aboard HMS Beagle covering over 43,000 nautical miles and docking at 31 ports across five continents before concluding in Falmouth this July

During the journey, Oosterschelde served as a floating classroom and research hub.

It hosted more than 105 emerging conservationists known as Darwin Leaders from 45 countries, who conducted vital studies on endangered species and ecosystems in locations like the Galápagos, Brazil’s Atlantic rainforest, and St Helena, where nearly 193 schoolchildren and students had the chance to step aboard and engage with the crew

The mission wasn’t just about scientific exploration, it leveraged the ship as a powerful educational platform.

Through weekly online lectures, quizzes, experiments, and live broadcasts, it connected classrooms and communities around the world to real-time conservation research and updates

The closing homecoming in Falmouth carried deep symbolism: Charles Darwin himself returned there in 1836 aboard HMS Beagle, ready to transform scientific thinking forever.

Today’s royal visit marks the final public milestone of DARWIN200’s voyage. Prince Edward will join dignitaries, Darwin Leaders, and project partners for a celebration aboard the Oosterschelde before it sets sail on a final “Victory Voyage” up the Thames toward London later this month