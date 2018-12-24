Descon, IPC victorious in Premier League

LAHORE: Descon, IPC and 3D Modelling teams registered victories in the Premier Super League after defeating their respective opponents here.

In the first match played at Township Whites Cricket Ground, Descon outsmarted UBS XI by seven wickets. UBS, batting first, set a target of 130 runs which Descon chased successfully after losing just three wickets. Imran Munir from Descon played a brilliant knock of 51 runs, thus was awarded man of the match award.

In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, 3D Modelling outlasted Jazz by 33 runs. Batting first, 3D Modelling piled up a total of 151-6. Chasing the required target, Jazz were all out for 118. Mudassir Ahmad from 3D Modelling grabbed five wickets and won player of the match award. In the second match at Race Course Cricket Ground, IPC routed Honda by five wickets. Batting first, Honda scored 161 runs and in reply, IPC chased the required target for the loss of five wickets. Muhammad Muneeb from IPC bowled really well and clinched five wickets and earned man of the match award.