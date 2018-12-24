close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Empress Market

Newspost

December 24, 2018

Thousands of shops in the Empress Market were razed down to ground because the authorities wanted to restore the glory of the historical building. However, today, the building is standing in the middle of dust and ruins. It doesn't seem like the government is carrying out any repair work.

What was the point of depriving thousands of people of their only source of income? Will the government speed up the renovation process and let citizens see what it has planned for the site?

Fozia Imran

Karachi

