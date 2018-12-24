Reclamation of land: NAB initiates probe against DHA management, others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation against the managements of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and other departments for illegal reclamation of a land over Gizri Creek, delta area, course of Malir River near DHA Phase 8 Karachi.

Taking cognizance of illegal reclamation of land, the NBA has written a letter to secretary Sindh Land Utilization Department, Board of Revenue for provision of record, rules and procedure.

In an official letter, a copy available with The News, the NAB authorities have asked the secretary LUD to nominate a well-conversant officer for appearance before a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) on December 28 along with relevant notifications and documents about the ownership of land. NAB Karachi Additional Director Haroon Rasheed will head the CIT.