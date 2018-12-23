Literary discussion Our correspondent

Lahore : Cultures are souls of nations. Wise persons are pioneers of cultures and civilizations, said speakers at a literary discussion on “Civilization and Civil Liberties” written by Khadim Hussain Soomro.

Abdul Majeed Kanjoo said writer Khadim Hussain Soomro had discussed different civilizations including Indus valley civilization, Turkish civilization, Roman civilization, Russian civilizations etc. He said the writer had great knowledge of different civilizations. He discussed the lifestyle of people from these civilizations. "People belong to the Indus valley were peaceful in nature. They were developed in ancient times," he added. The writer discussed the journey from ancient history to modern age, Professor Nisar Safdar said. "After reading the book and looking from the windows of civilization we can conclude love and peace guaranteed rights of people while hatred ruined nations," he added.