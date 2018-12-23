close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 23, 2018

Uzbekistan win first round of Hockey Series Open

Sports

P
PPI
December 23, 2018

LAHORE: Uzbekistan won the first round of the Haier FIH Hockey Series Open (HSO) when they hammered Kazakhstan 6-2 in the last match at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Uzbekistan dominated the first quarter but could not capitalize on the chances they created. In the second quarter, Kazakhstan took lead when Nurbol Kozhym scored in the 18th minute.

However, Uzbekistan quickly equalized through a penalty corner taken by Khakimov. Karimov Ruslan then made it 2-1 for Uzbeks by finishing a brilliant combined move.

In 36th minute, Ruslan scored a superb goal to extend Uzbekistan’s lead. In a remarkable dribbling run, he dodged three rival players before darting the ball in.

Within two minutes, it was 4-1 as on a beautiful Ruslan pass, Khaytboev made no mistake and slotted it in.

Kazakhstan reduced the margin when their captain Daulet Urmanov covered almost half the pitch, dodging past several opponents, and passed the ball to Tilek who netted their second goal.

Ruslan created another goal when after a double 1-2, Nazarov sent the ball past the Kazakh goalkeeper.

In the last quarter, Nazarov converted a penalty to score his second and Uzbekistan’s sixth goal. Earlier, Pakistan President XI won their friendly match against Afghanistan 11-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports