Pakistanis beat S Africa Invitation XI

BENONI, South Africa: The touring Pakistanis beat a South African Invitation XI by six wickets on the third and final day of their match at Willowmoore Park on Friday.

Scores in brief: SA Invitation XI 318-7 declared and 182-7 declared (N Brand 71, M Ackerman 32, O Nyaku 37; Mohammad Amir 3-35). Pakistan 306-7 declared and 195-4 (Imamul Haq 66, Haris Sohail 73 not out; K Simmonds 2-79). Result: Pakistanis won by six wickets. AAFP