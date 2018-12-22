PTI candidates win LG by-election

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Friday won local government by-elections. Rao Muhammad Taqi got 633 votes in by-election of Ward No 20 of Municipal Committee Okara while his opponent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticketholder Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem secured 606 votes. In MC Basirpur by-election of Ward No 6, PTI ticketholder Mian Khalid Imtiaz Wattoo got 707 votes beating PML-N candidate Fayyaz Ahmad Khokhar, who secured 705 votes.
14 BOOKED: Police booked 14 people on charges of decanting illegally in the city area.
2 KALASHNIKOVS RECOVERED: Sadar Depalpur police recovered two illegal Kalashnikovs from two accused. Muhammad Irfan and Kashif told police about the guns during an investigation of robbery cases.
