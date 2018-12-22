Wasim intends to have cricket academy in Multan

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Test captain and president Karachi Kings, Wasim Akram has shown his intent to establish a cricket academy in Multan with an aim to extract aspiring talent from the region. Akram in his Twitter account shared a photo of him with a caption “Standing on what will be the community sporting hub of Multan, Located in DHA Multan. InshAllah! The Wasim Akram Cricket Academy will be a world-class sporting facility accessible for every man, woman and child in South Punjab who loves to play cricket” Akram, who has joined Karachi Kings as president for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be owning his first ever world-class cricket academy. He is also a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly appointed cricket committee which was appointed to advise the board on different matters including domestic cricket.