72 power thieves arrested in Peshawar in one week

PESHAWAR: The district administration has said that 72 power thieves have been put behind bars during a crackdown on power stealing in the provincial capital during the current week.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the operation launched by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, in collaboration with the district administration against electricity theft and defaulters, would continue.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali along with Pesco officials conducted the operation in the areas of Charsadda Road, Khurasan Camp and nearby areas. AACs Humayun Khan and Qaiser Kundi conducted the operation on Kohat Road, Mattani and nearby areas, along with Pesco staff.

AAC Naseer Khan and AAC Najeedullah Khan conducted an operation in Tehkal, University Road, Hayatabad, Abdara and nearby areas along with circle SDO Pesco. Seventy-two individuals, who had taken direct and illegal connections from main power lines, have been arrested over the week.

Several hundred thousand rupees were recovered from the defaulters while 24 transformers, against which dues were pending since long, have also been removed, a press release said. Imran Hamid Sheikh has asked the public to download Pakistan Citizen Portal application on mobile phones and report power theft through it. He said all complaints launched via the said portal would be promptly resolved.