PPP takes exception to PM adviser’s meeting with JIT

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday raised concern over a meeting between Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) office and asked the government to tell about the purpose and timing of the meeting ahead of President Asif Ali Zardari’s case hearing in the banking court.

“The presence of the prime minister’s special assistant on accountability in the meeting of the JIT clearly showed that he was sent there by Imran Khan and we appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take the notice of this issue,” said the PPP Information Secretary Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio while addressing a press conference here. He was flanked by the PPP Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafeesa Shah and Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Chandio dubbed Shahzad Akbar as re-emergence of Saifur Rehman, saying that it was new face of “Ethesabur Rehman”. He said it’s time for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to prove its neutrality. He said if the institutions of the accountability were independent then how the government was getting reports before presentation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said now the PPP will tell the government how the opposition is done.

Chandio warned that the PPP will not be responsible if any uncertain situation prevailed in the country. Nafeesa Shah said political victimisation and chaos were being created in the name of the accountability.

“We get to know that Shahzad Akbar was present at the office of the FIA where the officials of the JIT were also present and it was an issue of serious concern,” she said. She said the prime minister should clear his position and the Supreme Court should also take the notice of this meeting as the JIT was presenting its report before the Supreme Court on December 24. She said the government and the ministers have already started making statements on the JIT report before its publication.

She questioned that if the institution of the accountability was already working then what was the need of the PM’s special assistant on accountability. Maula Bakhsh Chandio said the government and its minsters did not want to work but only aim to create chaos in the country to hide their failures.

“The prime minister had made tall claims to remove the Governor House and to end the culture of protocol, but people are still waiting for fulfilment of these promises,” he said. Chandio said those who raised the slogans of the accountability will also come under the net of accountability.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherry Rehman also took exception to the meeting of Shahzad Akbar with the JIT at FIA’s office. Talking to media, Sherry Rehman said, according to media reports, Shahzad Akbar held meeting with the JIT members and summoned witnesses as well.

Sherry Rehman expressed concern on government influence over accountability process and said, “The government is doing politics of victimisation in the name of accountability. “It seems the government and accountability institutions are working and conspiring together. If government claims it has no role in cases against the PPP leaders, why Shahzad Akbar was holding meetings with JIT members all the night,” she questioned.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the government’s connivance with the NAB, FIA and other institutions is now crystal clear. Khokhar said that the PPP leadership is being targeted yet again.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar rejected the accusations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) pertaining to his meeting with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing money laundering accusations against Asif Ali Zardari. Talking to a private news channel he clarified his position by terming his meetings with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a routine matter.

Replying to a question about the allegation leveled by the PPP s leaders Saeed Ghani and Sherry Rehman, he asserted that no meeting was held with the JIT on December 19. Meetings with FIA, NAB and FBR are held now and then. These are part of the government ’s unit recovering illegal assets, he declared.