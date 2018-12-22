Pakistan record six-wicket win in tour game

BENONI: Pakistan defeated Cricket South Africa Invitational XI by six wickets on the third and final day of their tour match here on Friday.

They achieved the target of 195 in 40.2 overs as opener Imam-ul-Haq and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail struck form, scoring 66 and 73 not out, respectively. Shah Masood and Fakhar Zaman got out after making 24 and 18, respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan’s pace spearhead Muhammad Amir showed glimpses of his former self when he took three wickets in the second innings of Cricket South Africa Invitational XI. The fast bowler, who had been dropped for the Test series against New Zealand in the UAE recently, took three top-order wickets for 35 in 12 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah and Azhar Ali took one wicket each. Cricket South Africa Invitational XI declared their second innings at 182 for seven. Opener N Brand scored 71.