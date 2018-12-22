Asif blitz helps Islamabad beat Karachi Whites in thriller

KARACHI: Pakistan’s T20 specialist Asif Ali shellacked a 62-ball 97 not out to enable Islamabad to stay alive when they defeated Karachi Whites by two wickets in the last-ball thriller of the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The 27-year-old, playing his first game after returning from his successful stint for South Africa’s Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League, showed his power-hitting when he smacked five sixes and seven fours to help Islamabad chase the 157-run target off the last ball of the innings.

In the last over, bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar, Islamabad needed 13 runs. Asif scored 2, 1 wide, 6, 0,0, 2,2 to bring a gripping win for his side. The victory left Islamabad with a minor chance of qualifying for the semi-finals as they moved to four points from six meetings with a game against Multan yet in hand.

Chasing a stiff target, Mohammad Asghar created cracks in Islamabad’s batting through his destructive bowling and at one stage they were gasping at 35-4 in six overs. But Asif took the responsibility and dominated the 91-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ali Sarfraz who chipped in with a 23-ball 26 which featured three fours. After Sarfraz’s fall, the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Asif, who survived on 64 when dropped by Mohammad Sami off left-arm leggie Raza Hasan, showed his class and took his side to a remarkable win. Islamabad needed two off the last ball and Asif intelligently guided Asghar’s delivey towards onside for a couple to seal the win.

Asghar was the pick of the bowlers with 3-30 in four overs. Strongly-built fast bowler Arshad Iqbal (2-23) conceded just five runs in the penultimate over that left 13 runs for Asghar in the final over to defend.

After being sent into bat, Karachi Whites lost Awais Zia for a brisk ten-ball 17 which featured three fours.Rameez Raja Junior (30) and Khurram Manzoor (26) then added 46 for the second wicket stand to give stability to the innings.

Rameez smashed two sixes and two fours from 22 deliveries. Khurram clobbered four fours from 29 balls. Danish Aziz, in the end, hammered a fiery 27-ball 43 not out to take his side to 156-6 in the alloted 20 overs.

Spinner Adeel Malik picked 2-26 in four overs. Asif Ali was declared Man-of-the-Match. Asif Ali said the match was not easy.“It’s good that the team won. It was not an easy game. I had been told that the pitch was playing in such a way so I took risk, played my natural game and got the success,” Asif said.

Islamabad skipper Imad Waseem said that he had never seen such an innings.“I have never seen such an innings. Asif is a champion player. We are still in the event and still anything can happen. We will rectify our shortcomings. Those who learn from their mistakes achieve success,” Imad said.

Karachi Whites’ skipper Mohammad Sami said they made mistakes that damaged their cause.“We left rooms in all three departments that hurt us,” he said.Despite the loss, Karachi Whites still lead the table with eight points and with a decent net run-rate of 0.567 which shows that they have almost made it to the pre-finals.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi romped to their fourth win to brighten semi-finals chances when they defeated Multan by three wickets thanks to Mohammad Nawaz’s career-best bowling. Left-arm spinner Nawaz captured 5-24 in four overs to enable Rawalpindi to restrict Multan to 152-6.

Saud Shakeel (54) and Hammad Azam (44*) then enabled Rawalpindi to achieve the target with one ball to spare after losing seven wickets.

In the final over from Mohammad Imran, Rawalpindi needed ten runs to win. Hammad Azam hit Imran for a six off his first ball and then took a single off the second. Zahid Mansoor then took two runs each off the next two balls before hitting a four off the fifth delivery to race to fantastic victory.

After being asked to bat, skipper Sohaib Maqsood played the gem of an innings for Multan when he slammed 54-ball 75 not out to catapult his side to 152-6.Pakistan’s discarded hard-hitting batsman dominated 80-run second wicket partnership with Zeeshan Malik who clobbered six fours in his 35-ball 38.

Sohaib hammered four sixes and five fours in his epic knock.Rawalpindi, in response, were at one stage 41-3. However, Saud and Hammad put on 53 runs for the fourth wicket stand to keep Rawalpindi’s chasing hopes alive.

Left-handed Saud, who was bowled by Aamer Yamin, struck seven fours from 35 balls. Hammad, batting hero for the winners, clobbered four fours and one six in his unbeaten 22-ball 44.

Yamin grabbed 3-36. Left-arm international pacer Mohammad Irfan got 2-23 in four overs. Nawaz was adjudged as Man-of-the-Match.Today’s fixtures: Dec 22: Lahore Blues v Peshawar (11am), Lahore Whites v FATA (3pm).