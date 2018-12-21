Three alleged dacoits arrested

PESHAWAR: The police on Thursday arrested a group of three dacoits allegedly involved in snatching and looting citizens at gunpoint.

The police through a statement said Waris, a resident of Yakatoot, Muhammad Wali resident of Jaba Sohail area and Tawos, a resident of Zahidabad, were arrested during a raid.

The police also recovered Rs4,50,000 cash and two pistols and a motorcycle from them.

The police initiated the action on the report of a citizen Jan Muhammad. He had told the cops of the Pishtakhara Police Station that three motorcyclists snatched the prize bonds worth Rs1 million from at gunpoint.

The police investigated the case along modern lines and arrested the accused in separate raids.