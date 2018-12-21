Students hold walk to promote concept of Green Pakistan

Islamabad : Students and staff of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday held a walk to promote the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s concept of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’.

The walk led by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum went through various parts of University’s vicinity. The students were holding banners and placards, pledging to make the movement of Green Pakistan successful. They also chanted slogans supporting the PM’s initiative.

The walk was aimed at creating awareness and sensitizing students to adopt neatness and tidiness in their educational institutions and homes.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said being Muslim, cleanliness is our religious obligation which ensures a healthy environment in the society.

Making Pakistan clean and green is the prime responsibility of every individual,” he added. He hoped that the students and staff will continue the Clean Pakistan’s campaign a regular feature.

According to the convener of the program, Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dean Sciences, the University has prepared a year-long plan having maximum participation of the students in the campaign.