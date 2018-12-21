Better research in medical fields stressed

Islamabad: There is a need for more and more research in all medical fields.

This was the crux of the speeches made during a two-day national workshop, which opened here on Thursday.

The event titled 'needs and importance of innovation in Tibb education system' was held by the National Council for Tibb in collaboration with the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Pakistan Academy of Sciences president Prof Dr Qasim Jan said better research work was the need of the hour in all medical fields. He appreciated the role of the National Council for Tibb for improving the quality of healthcare through traditional methods of treatment.

Dr Qasim said the scientific way of research and coordination in all relevant areas of the healthcare system was necessary to improve the healthcare delivery system in the country.

President of the National Council for Tibb Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari said the World Health Organisation had recognised the importance of alternate traditional medicines for the treatment of diseases. He said the use of traditional medicines for treatment was popular in many countries.