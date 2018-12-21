Senate body seeks minister’s briefing on students’ drugs issue

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior on Thursday expressed its concern on the statement of Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi that 75 percent female students and 45 male students take crystal meth in Islamabad’s private educational institutions.

The committee asked the interior minister to apprise it of the subject in the next meeting as the news has spread uncertainty among the parents of the students. Senate committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik asked the minister to brief the committee about the action it has taken after knowing such drastic figures of drug addicts in educational institutions.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House on Thursday wherein fateha was offered for the departed soul of Senator Azam Khan Mushakhel and 14 innocent Kashmiris, who were martyred in Pulwama district of India Held Kashmir (IHK).

The Senate committee chairman said that earlier he had taken notice of drug supply in educational institutions in Islamabad and had ordered crackdown against the drug mafia resultantly boundary wall was constructed around Qaid-e-Azam University and action against drug mafia there was taken.

He has asked the government that it is a time to take fierce actions against drug dealers across the country. The committee held a detailed and thorough discussion on the number of persons arrested on charges of involvement in terrorist activities in the country during last five years which was asked by Senator Usman Kakar in the Senate House.

The Senate committee was informed that paying rich tribute to Senator Azam Khan Musakhel, who passed away few days ago, Committee Chairman Rehman Malik, moved a resolution which was unanimously passed by the committee.

The resolution stated that the committee pays a rich tribute to Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel, who was a strong voice for the rights of Balochistan and was a strong believer in provincial autonomy and democracy.