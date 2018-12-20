PPP to launch country wide protest if Zardari arrested

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to formulate the party strategy in case of the arrest of former President and co-chairman of PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari with the option of launching country wide protest campaign and to give a tough time to the government in the Parliament.

According to the sources, besides launching the country wide protest, the PPP has decided to give tough time to the government in both the houses of the Parliament in case arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The decision was taken in the consultation meeting of the PPP that was chaired by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and was attended by senior leader of the party.