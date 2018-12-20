close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

Ansar Burney meets Qatari FM

December 20, 2018

DOHA: Chairman of Ansar Burney Trust International and Pakistan’s former federal minister for Human Rights Ansar Burney called on Minister Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Soltan Saad Al Moraikhi here and discussed peace, human rights and human trafficking related issues in the region.

Director office of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Abdulaziz Hassan Al Hammadi was also present in the meeting, says a press release.

